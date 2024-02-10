Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

SPB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.86. 417,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Brands

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

