Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit Airlines updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. 9,829,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,077,600. The firm has a market cap of $725.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,424 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 899,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.