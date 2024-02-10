Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.160-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$200.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.2 million. Knowles also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of KN stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Knowles by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,559,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Knowles by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,256,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 312,758 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,580,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,861,000 after buying an additional 1,423,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

