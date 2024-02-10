Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GoDaddy by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $112.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $113.70. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $26,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

