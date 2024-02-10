Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,351 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $142.85.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.