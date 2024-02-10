Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

