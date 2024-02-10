Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,987 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 25.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 57.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth about $24,669,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Insider Activity

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

