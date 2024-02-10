Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $7.71 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $66.82 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

