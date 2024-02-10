PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,121 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,551,000 after buying an additional 55,489 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.