Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $5.95 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

