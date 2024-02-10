Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,017 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,126,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 206,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of RMBS opened at $58.70 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,040,015.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

