Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,261 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $610,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 92.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.