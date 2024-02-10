THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,715 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of THOR Industries worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $457,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.7% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 74,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on THO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $118.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

