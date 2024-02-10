Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 213,725 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,725 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Floor & Decor worth $42,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after buying an additional 1,519,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after purchasing an additional 466,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 449.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 420,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 344,308 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.65.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

