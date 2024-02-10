Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 65,260 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,260 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $30,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 6.9 %

SHLS stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.87. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

