Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 941,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

