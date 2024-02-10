Andra AP fonden Sells 70,100 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 638,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth about $27,593,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 1,707,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Sunday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.