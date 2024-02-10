Andra AP fonden Has $5.60 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $697,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $116,520,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,318,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,615,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,543 shares in the company, valued at $36,615,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $953.42. The company had a trading volume of 613,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $900.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $973.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

