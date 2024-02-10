Andra AP fonden Sells 2,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,033,380. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,756. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $190.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

