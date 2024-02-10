Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $275.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.56. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $278.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.