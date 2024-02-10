Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 57,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $134.57.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

