Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys Shares of 3,065 NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

