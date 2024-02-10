Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 540,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

