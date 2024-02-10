Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Paycom Software Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,511. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
