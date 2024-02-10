Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,511. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.