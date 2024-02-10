Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $229.23

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.23 and last traded at $229.17, with a volume of 118365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average of $207.78.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.