Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.