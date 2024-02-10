Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $172.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.