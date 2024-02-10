Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

A opened at $133.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

