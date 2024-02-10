BIP Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

