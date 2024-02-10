Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,976 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $38,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $87.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

