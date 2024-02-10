Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,100 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,766,000 after buying an additional 282,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,982,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.56.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $437.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $437.61 and a 200-day moving average of $402.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

