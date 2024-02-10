The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Charles Schwab worth $69,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

