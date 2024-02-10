BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. HSBC downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

