SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $217.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $294.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68.
Several analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
