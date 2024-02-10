Huntington National Bank Sells 785 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $76.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

