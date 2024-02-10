Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baidu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,006.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $105.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.51 and a twelve month high of $160.53.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

