State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cummins worth $34,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average is $233.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.