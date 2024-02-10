Wade G W & Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.85 and its 200 day moving average is $314.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares in the company, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,645 shares of company stock worth $49,267,144. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.