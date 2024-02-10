HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of HubSpot worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 333.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 642.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $646.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.32 and a 52-week high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays upped their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile



HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

