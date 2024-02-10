Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.42 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

