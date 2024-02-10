Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 98.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,801,000 after acquiring an additional 194,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $251.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.