Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Down 2.8%

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.40). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).
Sivota Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.83.
About Sivota
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sivota
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.