Sivota (LON:SIV) Shares Down 2.8%

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.60 ($0.40). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.50 ($0.41).

Sivota Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.83.

About Sivota

(Get Free Report)

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sivota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sivota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.