Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.40

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

