Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.03

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $48.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.75.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.87 million for the quarter. Bank of Georgia Group had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 45.54%.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.