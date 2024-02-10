Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.25

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.