Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.64

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Air China Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

