Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.05

Shares of Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
Pola Orbis Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.
Pola Orbis Company Profile
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Featured Articles
