Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.04

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $206.54 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -407.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.