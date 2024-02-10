Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.16

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 750753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cricut Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $174.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Cricut’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cricut news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Makler purchased 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,785,233 shares of company stock worth $37,453,301 over the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cricut by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cricut by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

