United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $650.58 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $658.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $542.31.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

